Emirati Women’s Day: Abu Dhabi Cycling Club hosts Al Ain ride

To mark the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) and the UAE University organised a rally for amateur cyclists at Al Ain Track on August 28.
The event, which ran for 22km, was sponsored by the College of Education, UAE University, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Daman.
- Abu Dhabi Cycling Club get on their bikes to celebrate Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates Tour de France victory
- Tour de France Champion Pogacar signs new deal with Team Emirates
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Team UAE’s Tadej Pogacar wins bronze in cycling road race for Slovenia
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Austrian Kiesenhofer wins shock road race gold in Games debut
The rally was held to raise awareness of cycling — as a sport, recreation or as a means of transportation — given its multiple benefits for physical and mental health, its contribution to preserving the environment, and a unique way to improve a healthy lifestyle.
The UAE celebrated Emirati Women’s Day 2021 under the theme of ‘Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years’, in line with the ‘Year of the 50th’ UAE anniversary celebrations.
This event also promoted the status of women and develop cycling talent from an early age, through sponsors, education, training and administrative support.
Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO of ADCC, said: “Women’s cycling in the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular has witnessed a great development in recent years, thanks to the presence of many excellent sports facilities and easy access to cycling tracks in various parts of Abu Dhabi, thus encouraging women and girls to practice this exciting sport by participating in competitions and community events in a safe environment.
“ADCC is working to implement the vision of the wise leadership to encourage women to follow a healthy and active lifestyle, and to create opportunities for them to practise sports and physical activity. The club is also keen on diversity with respect to organising annual events to meet the needs of all segments of society of different nationalities. It also pays special attention to the participation of women in the various events organised by the club all year round.”