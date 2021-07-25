Tokyo: Austrian Anna Kiesenhofer upstaged a heralded Dutch quartet to win a shock gold in the women’s Olympic road race today.
The 30-year-old national time trial champion held her nerve after a long breakaway that the main peloton never managed to reel in. She was at the front of the race from the start, one of an early breakaway pack, before going it alone with 40km to go.
Horrific crash
Kiesenhofer took a surprise victory by more than one minute from Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten who made up for a horrific crash at the Rio Games in 2016 with silver.
Italian Elisa Longo Borghini bagged bronze for the second consecutive time.