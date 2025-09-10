Alex Eala secures easy win over Mansouri in Sao Paulo Open first round

The 20-year-old recently made history in Guadalajara , where she captured the WTA 125 title—becoming the first Filipino to win a singles crown on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. That milestone not only elevated her career but also marked a proud moment for Philippine tennis. The triumph boosted her world ranking from No 75 to No 61, her highest so far.

Eala has seen a significant rise in her prize money. The Guadalajara victory added $15,500 to her tally, complementing the $154,000 she picked up at the US Open and the career-best $332,000 from her semi-final run in Miami earlier this year. These numbers, lifting her total career earnings, show a player hitting her stride at just 20 years old.

