Alex Eala secures easy win over Mansouri in Sao Paulo Open first round

Filipina tennis star will face face World No 188 Julia Riera of Argentina in Round of 16
Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala delivered a commanding performance on Tuesday, breezing past French qualifier Jasmine Mansouri in the opening round of the WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open.
The 20-year-old recently made history in Guadalajara, where she captured the WTA 125 title—becoming the first Filipino to win a singles crown on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. That milestone not only elevated her career but also marked a proud moment for Philippine tennis. The triumph boosted her world ranking from No 75 to No 61, her highest so far.
Against Mansouri, Eala was relentless from the start. She fended off multiple break points with fearless baseline play, storming to a 5-0 lead before wrapping up the first set 6-0 in just 32 minutes.
The second set followed a similar script, with Eala racing ahead 3-0. Though Mansouri managed to hold serve twice, the Filipina’s consistency and power were unyielding. Whenever tested, she responded with clutch winners, ultimately closing out the match 6-0, 6-2.
After the victory, Eala expressed her joy at playing in Brazil for the first time, noting how special it was to feel the support of Filipino fans in the crowd.
With the win, she moves into the round of 16, where she is set to face World No 188 Julia Riera of Argentina.
Eala has seen a significant rise in her prize money. The Guadalajara victory added $15,500 to her tally, complementing the $154,000 she picked up at the US Open and the career-best $332,000 from her semi-final run in Miami earlier this year. These numbers, lifting her total career earnings, show a player hitting her stride at just 20 years old.
In the other matches, Mexican No 5 seed Renata Zarazua cruised past Brazil's Luiza Fullana 6-2, 6-1; No 6 Francesca Jones of Great Britain rallied past Israel's Lina Glushko 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; and Hungarian eighth seed Panna Udvardy swept Anna Rogers 6-2, 6-3. Other winners included Turkey's Berfu Cengiz and a pair of Brazilians, Laura Pigossi and Ana Candiotto.
In the final match of the night, No 1 seed and home favorite Beatriz Haddad Maia trounced Italian qualifier Miriana Tona 6-1, 6-1.
