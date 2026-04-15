PCB Chief Naqvi faces backlash over India ‘fuel crisis’ claim

PCB chief criticised over India oil claims amid empty stadium backlash and energy crisis
Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has come under heavy criticism following a string of controversial comments about the region’s ongoing energy crisis.
Naqvi sought to deflect domestic criticism over staging Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 matches behind closed doors by claiming India was facing a severe oil shortage, a statement that has since been widely disputed.
The PSL 2026 season has been overshadowed by empty stadiums, with the PCB initially citing heightened security concerns and fuel shortages in Pakistan linked to tensions in the Middle East.
However, during a media briefing where team owners, including Karachi Kings, called for the return of spectators, Naqvi changed his stance.
“We need to understand what the scenario is in the world, the oil crisis,” Naqvi stated.
“We have a different stance. There is an oil crisis in India and there are long queues at petrol pumps in India.”
Naqvi’s remarks come as Pakistan faces its own economic challenges, with fuel prices rising by over 40% and electricity costs reaching record levels, while in contrast, India has seen stable fuel prices with no reported shortages or long queues at petrol stations across major cities or rural areas.
The energy crisis has significantly impacted Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, with soaring electricity costs making night matches increasingly difficult to stage, while the absence of ticket revenue is expected to further strain PSL franchises already dealing with high operating expenses.
While Naqvi told the media he would meet the prime minister to explore the possible return of crowds, attention has instead turned to the irony of his comments, with critics noting he blamed a neighbouring country for issues unfolding within his own.
On X, fans and cricket followers heavily criticised Naqvi’s remarks, branding them “out of touch” and “delusional,” while pointing to the contrast between packed IPL stadiums and the empty stands in the PSL.
Many also questioned comparisons over fuel availability between India and Pakistan, while others highlighted differences in fuel prices, infrastructure, and match attendance, arguing the comparisons were misleading and disconnected from the PSL’s real issues.