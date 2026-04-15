PCB Chief Naqvi faces backlash over India ‘fuel crisis’ claim

Naqvi sought to deflect domestic criticism over staging Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 matches behind closed doors by claiming India was facing a severe oil shortage, a statement that has since been widely disputed.

The PSL 2026 season has been overshadowed by empty stadiums, with the PCB initially citing heightened security concerns and fuel shortages in Pakistan linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“We have a different stance. There is an oil crisis in India and there are long queues at petrol pumps in India.”

Naqvi’s remarks come as Pakistan faces its own economic challenges, with fuel prices rising by over 40% and electricity costs reaching record levels, while in contrast, India has seen stable fuel prices with no reported shortages or long queues at petrol stations across major cities or rural areas.

The energy crisis has significantly impacted Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, with soaring electricity costs making night matches increasingly difficult to stage, while the absence of ticket revenue is expected to further strain PSL franchises already dealing with high operating expenses.

While Naqvi told the media he would meet the prime minister to explore the possible return of crowds, attention has instead turned to the irony of his comments, with critics noting he blamed a neighbouring country for issues unfolding within his own.

On X, fans and cricket followers heavily criticised Naqvi’s remarks, branding them “out of touch” and “delusional,” while pointing to the contrast between packed IPL stadiums and the empty stands in the PSL.

Many also questioned comparisons over fuel availability between India and Pakistan, while others highlighted differences in fuel prices, infrastructure, and match attendance, arguing the comparisons were misleading and disconnected from the PSL’s real issues.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.