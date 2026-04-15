GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

PCB Chief Naqvi faces backlash over India ‘fuel crisis’ claim

PCB chief criticised over India oil claims amid empty stadium backlash and energy crisis

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohsin Naqvi has again came out with some controversial comments
Mohsin Naqvi has again came out with some controversial comments
Mohsin Naqvi / Tiwtter

Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has come under heavy criticism following a string of controversial comments about the region’s ongoing energy crisis.

Naqvi sought to deflect domestic criticism over staging Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 matches behind closed doors by claiming India was facing a severe oil shortage, a statement that has since been widely disputed.

The PSL 2026 season has been overshadowed by empty stadiums, with the PCB initially citing heightened security concerns and fuel shortages in Pakistan linked to tensions in the Middle East.

However, during a media briefing where team owners, including Karachi Kings, called for the return of spectators, Naqvi changed his stance.

“We need to understand what the scenario is in the world, the oil crisis,” Naqvi stated.

“We have a different stance. There is an oil crisis in India and there are long queues at petrol pumps in India.”

Naqvi’s remarks come as Pakistan faces its own economic challenges, with fuel prices rising by over 40% and electricity costs reaching record levels, while in contrast, India has seen stable fuel prices with no reported shortages or long queues at petrol stations across major cities or rural areas.

The energy crisis has significantly impacted Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, with soaring electricity costs making night matches increasingly difficult to stage, while the absence of ticket revenue is expected to further strain PSL franchises already dealing with high operating expenses.

While Naqvi told the media he would meet the prime minister to explore the possible return of crowds, attention has instead turned to the irony of his comments, with critics noting he blamed a neighbouring country for issues unfolding within his own.

On X, fans and cricket followers heavily criticised Naqvi’s remarks, branding them “out of touch” and “delusional,” while pointing to the contrast between packed IPL stadiums and the empty stands in the PSL.

Many also questioned comparisons over fuel availability between India and Pakistan, while others highlighted differences in fuel prices, infrastructure, and match attendance, arguing the comparisons were misleading and disconnected from the PSL’s real issues.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistanindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

nterior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Ambassador Natalie Baker pictured during a meeting on April 9, 2026. — X@MOIofficialGoP

Pakistan ramps up security ahead of US-Iran talks

2m read
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has again raised eyebrows with his comments surrounding the PCB

PSL to overtake IPL as “world’s number one league"

2m read
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has appealed the two-match ban he is set to face

Fakhar Zaman appeals PCB ban amid ball-tampering row

2m read
Pakistan Super League to be held without spectators

Pakistan Super League to be held without spectators

2m read