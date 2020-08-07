Mercedes' drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas discuss the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Formula 1 and Sky Sports have announced the launch of a seven-part docu-series called ‘Race to Perfection’, to mark the sport’s 70th Anniversary, this weekend.

The series, which will air on September 12 on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Documentaries, will take a look behind the scenes over the past 70 years, in partnership with the iconic sport, to celebrate the landmark date in its history, according to a statement from F1.

From the launch of the sport in 1950 through to the modern day, the series will cover all the high-octane drama that has enthralled audiences across the world for decades. From Fangio to Schumacher, Senna to Hamilton, the stories of the sport and the personalities that have driven it will be told in a new light through unseen archive footage and exclusive interviews including.

Along with the rarely seen and never-before-seen archive footage, there are more than 40 exclusive interviews with some of F1’s biggest names giving a fresh perspective to the history of the popular sport.

The collaboration with Sky will see Formula 1 utilise its rich and impressive archive footage to tell the iconic stories of the sport though the decades, giving fans a real insight into the sport’s history and the personalities behind the wheel.

The ‘Race to Perfection’, which will be shown exclusively in the UK on Sky and NOW TV on September 12, was produced in-house by the Sky Sports F1 team and will be made available to a vast network of TV channels and streaming services across the world via NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights, Formula 1 was aware of the legacy such a series will leave behind. “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Sky and creating an exclusive docu-series which showcases the sport across the ages and celebrates our rich heritage in motorsport,” he said.

“It’s exciting to see some of our oldest footage brought back to life though the docu-series and give fans a real insight into the history of F1 to mark our 70th anniversary,” Holmes added.

Scott Young, Director of Sky Sports F1, was equally thrilled to be telling the story of the sport in seven episodes. “Formula 1 is an iconic sport with rich history, ever-changing as technology has rapidly developed over the last seven decades. We’re delighted to partner with F1 and produce seven programmes to tell that story in full detail,” Young said. “It’s a time to remember the storylines and glory of the past but also look ahead to the future. Our partnership with F1 over the next five years will give customers exclusive access as that captivating story continues to unfold.”

Race to Perfection