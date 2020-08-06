Hamilton out to extend lead in Formula One title race and close in on Schumacher records

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at Silverstone Image Credit: Reuters

Valtteri Bottas has given high-flying Mercedes another reason to celebrate ahead of the this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The German team are roaring away with this season’s Constructors’ Championship, having won every race so far this campaign. They are also dominating the Drivers’ Championship, with defending champion Lewis Hamilton 30 points ahead of second-placed Bottas, who will now be at the team until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Hamilton’s future beyond this year is yet to be confirmed but it is expected the six-time world champion will also stay with Mercedes.

Bottas, who was runner-up to Hamilton last year, joined Mercedes in 2017 and has so far notched eight wins and 12 pole positions with the team.

The 30-year-old, who won the opening round of the season in Austria, said: “I’m very happy to stay with Mercedes in 2021 and build on the success we’ve enjoyed together already.”

“The past few years have been all about continuous improvement, working on every aspect of my performance. I’m confident that today I’m the strongest I’ve ever been, but I can always raise the bar.”

Hamilton returns to Silverstone this weekend knowing he faces another “serious challenge” with even softer tyres and hotter conditions for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix than those he overcame on his way to a dramatic triumph in last Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Just days after his victory on three working wheels, and one that was damaged and punctured, the six-time world champion is braced for a similarly testing weekend with high temperatures forecast and tyre suppliers Pirelli switching to a less durable compound.

Mercedes' Hamilton and Bottas have dominated every race so far this season Image Credit: AFP

“One step softer is going to be a challenge for us all and, no doubt, will move us all to at least a two-stop (strategy),” explained Hamilton in the aftermath of his 87th career win. “Obviously, our cars are a lot quicker this year, but we’re using the same tyres as last year.

“They (Pirelli) weren’t able to develop a better tyre to deal with the forces for this season so it’s going to be a really serious challenge.”

Hamilton’s heroics in bringing his damaged car home to win by five seconds ahead of the rapidly closing Max Verstappen of Red Bull has given him folklore status within the sport.

“I think we cannot take anything away from Lewis, who I think is one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history,” proclaimed Charles Leclerc, who finished third behind him for Ferrari last weekend.

“Always very constant, always 100 per cent, mentally very strong,” he told Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There is nothing else to say. Mercedes and him — that combination, of these two elements, makes it so difficult to compete with them right now.”

This weekend’s race will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the inaugural world championship race, held at Silverstone in 1950 — an event that saw Italian Giuseppe Farina victorious in the first of three triumphant Alfa Romeo cars.

Juan-Manuel Fangio, who was to be a five-time champion, led briefly but failed to finish in his Alfa Romeo after rupturing an oil pipe.

This allowed Luigi Fagioli to come second ahead of Briton Reg Parnell, who hit a hare during the race.

Such hazards may be less likely this weekend, but after last Sunday’s three tyre failures in the closing laps — Bottas and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz were also hit by delamination and punctures — more unexpected incidents cannot be discounted.

“The hotter conditions brought the field closer together last week and the softer tyres will mean more pit stops and more variability with strategy this time, so we can expect a good fight,” warned Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

After completing a hat-trick of successive wins in this coronavirus-hit season and extending his record of consecutive points finishes to 37, Hamilton will start as favourite again as he bids to draw level with Michael Schumacher’s record of 155 podium finishes.

If he wins, he will be within three victories of Schumacher’s record of 91 as he bids to progress to a seventh title and draw level with another Schumacher record total.

Like Leclerc, Verstappen has already suggested that Hamilton is unmatchable in the title race, giving only Bottas a chance of staying in contention, following Mercedes’ four wins out of four this year.

“So I will be counting sheep again,” he joked, when he looked ahead to his prospects of following the two Mercedes in this weekend’s race.

“You have to be realistic,” he said. “You can dream. You can hope. But I think it is more important to be realistic because that’s how you can move forward.”

Like the Dutchman, Nico Hulkenberg will hope for better fortune this weekend as he prepares for a likely second opportunity as stand-in for COVID-19 victim Sergio Perez with Racing Point.

Last Sunday, the German failed to start.

Standings