Barber reveals how a secret appointment led to an unforgettable meeting with football icon
Dubai: A Syrian barber has recounted the extraordinary moment he found himself face to face with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing how a mysterious haircut appointment turned into an unforgettable encounter with the Portuguese legend.
Rabie Al Hussein said he had no idea who his celebrity client was until he entered a hotel room in Sweden, where the Portuguese national team was staying.
Speaking in a television interview, Al Hussein said the encounter began when a man visited his barbershop, shared a coffee with him and mentioned that he might arrange an appointment to cut a footballer's hair.
The man called him at around 2pm and again at 8pm, instructing him to bring his identity card or passport for security clearance. The player's identity remained a closely guarded secret.
Al Hussein was told to arrive at the hotel at 9.15pm. Carrying his equipment and identification documents, he was escorted by security personnel to the second floor.
But nothing prepared him for what happened next. "When the door opened, I saw Cristiano Ronaldo sitting there," Al Hussein recalled, describing how he froze in disbelief, unable to react.
Noticing his nervousness, Ronaldo approached him, shook his hand and embraced him. "Hello, my friend. How are you?," the football star said, according to Al Hussein.
The barber said Ronaldo's humility and friendly manner immediately put him at ease. When discussing the haircut, Ronaldo initially requested a high fade, but his Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot suggested a medium fade instead. Ronaldo agreed.
Al Hussein also recalled asking for a photograph before starting the haircut, but Ronaldo responded with a smile.
"Not now, my friend. After the haircut. If you like the result, we'll take a picture together," he quoted Ronaldo as saying.
One of the most memorable moments came when Ronaldo asked the barber where he was from.
When Al Hussein replied that he was Syrian, the Portuguese star responded with a remark that left a lasting impression on him.
"Oh, Syria! Then I can trust you!" Ronaldo said, according to the barber.
Al Hussein described the encounter as a remarkable experience, saying Ronaldo's warmth and humility stood out even more than the surprise of meeting one of football's biggest stars.