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How Ronaldo’s gesture left an Al-Najma player in awe

Al-Najma lost big to Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, but one player had an unforgettable day

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Ronaldo gave Cardoso a gift following the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Najma
Ronaldo gave Cardoso a gift following the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Najma

Dubai: Al-Najma forward Felippe Cardoso quickly shook off the 5-2 loss to Al Nassr after receiving a gift from Cristiano Ronaldo following the recent game between the two sides.

The Brazilian scored but couldn’t prevent Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr from cruising to victory in the Saudi Pro League, with the Portuguese star netting twice in his return after a month-long injury.

Al‑Najma took an early shock lead just before halftime through Rakan Al‑Tulayhi, putting Al‑Nassr behind 1‑0.

However, the home side quickly responded, with goals from Abdullah Al‑Hamdan and Sadio Mané turning the game around to make it 2‑1 by the break.

Early in the second half, Cardoso leveled the score at 2‑2, keeping the contest competitive, only for Ronaldo, in his 100th Saudi Pro League appearance, scoring twice to give Al‑Nassr a comfortable 4‑2 lead.

Mané added a late goal in stoppage time to complete the 5‑2 victory.

Ronaldo’s brace and the team’s strong second-half performance helped Al‑Nassr consolidate their position at the top of the league, while Al‑Najma were left to rue missed opportunities despite a spirited start.

During the match Cardoso approached Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo to request his jersey, the 41-year-old stopped to carefully read Cardoso’s name and number on the back of his shirt.

As promised, once the game ended, Ronaldo sought out Cardoso to give him the coveted keepsake, leaving the Brazilian striker visibly moved by the moment with his idol.

Cardoso shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo of the iconic yellow and blue Al-Nassr kit. "Unfortunately, it was not a good result for our team, but this day will be etched into my memory," the striker wrote in a heartfelt Instagram story after the match.

Although Al-Najma are currently struggling near the bottom of the league table, Cardoso has been a standout performer for the Saudi side. In the 5-2 loss to Al-Nassr, he not only scored but also provided an assist, showing he could hold his own alongside the game’s greatest goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted twice for the home team.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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footballSaudi ArabiaCristiano Ronaldo

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