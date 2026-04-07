How Ronaldo’s gesture left an Al-Najma player in awe

Al-Najma lost big to Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, but one player had an unforgettable day
Dubai: Al-Najma forward Felippe Cardoso quickly shook off the 5-2 loss to Al Nassr after receiving a gift from Cristiano Ronaldo following the recent game between the two sides.
The Brazilian scored but couldn’t prevent Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr from cruising to victory in the Saudi Pro League, with the Portuguese star netting twice in his return after a month-long injury.
Al‑Najma took an early shock lead just before halftime through Rakan Al‑Tulayhi, putting Al‑Nassr behind 1‑0.
However, the home side quickly responded, with goals from Abdullah Al‑Hamdan and Sadio Mané turning the game around to make it 2‑1 by the break.
Early in the second half, Cardoso leveled the score at 2‑2, keeping the contest competitive, only for Ronaldo, in his 100th Saudi Pro League appearance, scoring twice to give Al‑Nassr a comfortable 4‑2 lead.
Mané added a late goal in stoppage time to complete the 5‑2 victory.
Ronaldo’s brace and the team’s strong second-half performance helped Al‑Nassr consolidate their position at the top of the league, while Al‑Najma were left to rue missed opportunities despite a spirited start.
During the match Cardoso approached Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo to request his jersey, the 41-year-old stopped to carefully read Cardoso’s name and number on the back of his shirt.
As promised, once the game ended, Ronaldo sought out Cardoso to give him the coveted keepsake, leaving the Brazilian striker visibly moved by the moment with his idol.
Cardoso shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo of the iconic yellow and blue Al-Nassr kit. "Unfortunately, it was not a good result for our team, but this day will be etched into my memory," the striker wrote in a heartfelt Instagram story after the match.
Although Al-Najma are currently struggling near the bottom of the league table, Cardoso has been a standout performer for the Saudi side. In the 5-2 loss to Al-Nassr, he not only scored but also provided an assist, showing he could hold his own alongside the game’s greatest goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted twice for the home team.