Tributes paid to UAE-based golfer Emanuele Galeppini who died in Swiss ski resort fire

Players observe a minute’s silence before the start of the DP World Tour event

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
DP World Tour

Players observed a minute’s silence before the start of the DP World Tour event, which is being played in remembrance of Galeppini and the 40 people who lost their lives in the New Year’s Day tragedy. At 1:30pm — a moment agreed in consultation with the Galeppini family — play was paused as part of further tributes to the victims.

As a mark of respect, black ribbons were made available for players, caddies, and tournament staff to wear throughout the week. The loss of Galeppini, Dubai Creek Club’s incoming Under-16s Captain, along with all those who perished, has left a profound impact on the golfing community and beyond.

The DP World Tour also highlighted its long-standing connection with the Crans-Montana region through the Omega European Masters, which has been staged at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club since 1972. The Tour expressed its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and all those affected by the tragedy.

Rising star

Originally from Genoa, Galeppini had made Dubai his home in recent years with his family, where he emerged as a rising star in junior and amateur golf. He was in Switzerland with friends when the fire broke out in the early hours of January 1 at the Le Constellation bar. Swiss authorities confirmed that around 40 people were killed in the blaze, with more than 100 others injured, many of them seriously.

Widely regarded as one of the Middle East’s most promising young golfers, Galeppini competed regularly across Europe and the region. His recent achievements included victory at the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open, as well as appearances at tournaments such as the King Hamad Trophy at Bahrain’s Royal Golf Club and the UAE Cup in Al Ain.

