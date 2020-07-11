Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on the way out of AC Milan Image Credit: Reuters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said AC Milan are not performing to the standard he wants and he is likely to leave the club.

The 38-year-old striker, who returned to Milan from Los Angeles club LA Galaxy in January and scored six goals since, said that neither he nor Milan belong in the Europa League.

“They told me that retiring in America was too easy, so I came back to Milan. I am here purely for passion, because I’m basically playing for free. Then the COVID-19 situation stopped everything and I thought, maybe there’s something trying to tell me that I should retire.

“We’ll see how I feel in two months. We’ll also see what’s happening with the club. If this is the situation, to be honest, it’s unlikely you’ll see me at Milan next season.”

Ibrahimovic further said he is not sure if there will be another club after Milan but added that he still has too much passion for football.

The Swedish striker recently said his return to AC Milan has coincided in a reversal of fortunes for the San Siro giants.

Since his return from injury last week, the side, who have struggled to match up to their glory years of the past for nearly a decade now, have beaten title contenders Lazio and Juventus, with the latter coming after Milan went 2-0 down on Tuesday.

“It’s no secret that I’m old but it’s just a number,” he had said after the match. “I wanted to feel alive and I just want to play. I don’t have the same physique before, but I can overcome that with intelligence.”