Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a penalty for AC Milan on his first match since the season resumed following the coronavirus lockdown, as AC Milan thrashed Lazio 3-0 to derail the Rome side’s hopes of winning the Serie A title.
The defeat puts Lazio seven points behind leaders Juventus with eight games to play.
Milan, who have been unbeaten since the start of the season, climbed to sixth. While Lazio dominated the early proceedings, Milan scored from their real attack in the 23rd minute with Hakan Calhanoglu’s deflected shot finding the back of the net.
Ibrahimovic then scored, only for the goal to be ruled out due to offside. However, two minutes later, Milan were awarded a penalty due to a handball from Stefan Radu. The 38-year-old former Sweden captain stepped up and Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha reached the ball, it ricocheted off his foot and went in. The in-form Ante Rebic then scored the third in the 59th minute while Theo Hernandez narrowly missed a chance to score a fourth after a solo run from his own area.
Ibrahimovic had been out since the season resumed after the coronavirus-enforced break due to a calf injury.
The club had said earlier in the month that Ibrahimovic had undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. Ibrahimovic joined the club in his second stint in January.