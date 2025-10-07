GOLD/FOREX
Meet Lamberto Boranga, the 82-year-old goalkeeper in Italy

Born in 1942, he has an impressive career behind him, having played 112 Serie A games

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: At 82, most people would have long settled into a comfortable retired life, but Lambert Boranga is in a league of his own. The veteran has become Italy’s oldest-ever footballer after signing with Tevana, a club in Italy’s seventh division. Despite having played his last professional match in 2019, Boranga made his debut for Tevana against Foligno. Although his team suffered a heavy 10-0 defeat and he was substituted off, Boranga reflected positively on his performance, saying, “I made two mistakes. But I also made three or four good saves.”

Born in 1942, Boranga has an impressive career behind him, having played 112 Serie A games for Fiorentina, Brescia, and Cesena, continuing professionally until 1984. Tevana’s management highlighted his dedication: “Boranga has undergone intense training with our goalkeeping coach in recent weeks. His comeback is not just a one-time event but a testament to his passion and professionalism.”

Boranga has maintained his fitness through disciplined self-care over the years. The club added, “This isn’t just a show — Boranga plans to play in matches this October and will be a trailblazer for our club’s new chapter.”

Boranga’s career highlights include starring for the Emilia-Romagna side between 1973 and 1977, appearing 92 times in Serie A. During his spell at Parma in Serie B, he crossed paths with future Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was just beginning his football journey while Boranga was already 36.

He first retired from football in 1993 at Bastardo but made a comeback in 2009 with Ammeto. He played until 2015 at Papiano, then took a three-year break before spending one season at Marottese.

Off the pitch, Boranga earned a medical degree and served as a physician at Bastardo, where he also played his only match for the club. Additionally, he has excelled in masters athletics, breaking records in his age categories. In 2012, he set a world record in the triple jump with a leap of 10.75 meters in the M70 category and holds the M65 long jump record with a 5.47-meter effort.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
