Swarm of bees halts football match in Tanzania, sending players to ground

The incident occurred during a pre-season friendly at between FC Abuja and Tanzania’s JKU

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Screengrab

Dubai: A football match in Tanzania was brought to a standstill last week after a swarm of bees swept across the pitch, forcing players, referees, and even ball boys to throw themselves to the ground in an effort to avoid being stung.

The incident occurred during the 78th minute of a pre-season friendly at Kwara Stadium between Nigeria’s City FC Abuja and Tanzania’s JKU, with the score tied 1–1. Videos of the surreal moment, showing both teams sprawled on the grass as the insects passed overhead, quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Despite the disruption, no one was reported injured. After several minutes, the officials deemed it safe to resume play, and the match concluded with City FC Abuja netting a late winner to secure a 2–1 victory.

Reactions online ranged from disbelief to humour, with one user noting the players’ quick thinking: “They played dead — a smart move. Glad no one was hurt.”

The episode adds to the small but colourful history of wildlife interruptions in African football, where animals and insects have occasionally disrupted games with unexpected entrances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
