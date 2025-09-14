Swarm of bees halts football match in Tanzania, sending players to ground

The incident occurred during a pre-season friendly at between FC Abuja and Tanzania’s JKU
Dubai: A football match in Tanzania was brought to a standstill last week after a swarm of bees swept across the pitch, forcing players, referees, and even ball boys to throw themselves to the ground in an effort to avoid being stung.
The incident occurred during the 78th minute of a pre-season friendly at Kwara Stadium between Nigeria’s City FC Abuja and Tanzania’s JKU, with the score tied 1–1. Videos of the surreal moment, showing both teams sprawled on the grass as the insects passed overhead, quickly went viral across social media platforms.
Despite the disruption, no one was reported injured. After several minutes, the officials deemed it safe to resume play, and the match concluded with City FC Abuja netting a late winner to secure a 2–1 victory.
Reactions online ranged from disbelief to humour, with one user noting the players’ quick thinking: “They played dead — a smart move. Glad no one was hurt.”
The episode adds to the small but colourful history of wildlife interruptions in African football, where animals and insects have occasionally disrupted games with unexpected entrances.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox