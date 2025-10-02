Why the Philippine football team became known as the ‘street dog’ Azkals and how it ended

Philippine football's iconic Azkals era is over
For years, the Philippine men’s national football team played without a name that truly belonged to them. In a country where basketball reigned supreme and football struggled for attention, the team fought not just on the pitch but also for recognition. The turning point came in the mid 2000s, not from a big win but from the online football forums where passionate fans debated what to call their team. Among the many suggestions, one name stood out: “Askals.”
A contraction of asong kalye, or “street dog,” it sounded unusual for a national team. But its meaning resonated. Street dogs are survivors. They do not have pedigree or privilege, yet they endure. They fight for every scrap, fiercely loyal to their pack. Fans saw their team in that image. The players often lacked resources and support, but they played with grit and unshakable hearts. Soon the name evolved into “Azkals,” with a modern twist and a nod to the blue kits.
The Azkals truly captured the nation’s imagination in 2010. At the AFF Championship, they shocked defending champions Vietnam with a 2-0 victory in Hanoi. The result, later called the “Miracle of Hanoi,” transformed the team overnight from underdogs into national heroes. The win awakened a dormant love for football in the Philippines. For over a decade, the Azkals became more than just a name. They represented resilience, hope, and unity for a country often divided by geography but united by dreams.
In 2024, however, the Philippine Football Federation announced the men’s team would no longer use the Azkals moniker. The decision, they said, reflected a desire to move into a new era and shed stereotypes, while noting that the trademark for the name was privately owned.The change was met with mixed emotions. Some saw it as progress. Others felt as if they were saying goodbye to an old friend.
Today the team is simply known as the Philippine men’s national team, or MNT. Perhaps one day a new name will emerge to capture this new chapter. Yet for countless fans, the memory of the Azkals will never fade.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox