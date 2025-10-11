Oscar-winning 'Annie Hall' star Diane Keaton dies at 79: Remembering the actress who made awkward cool

Her career was a mixtape we kept on loop. Drama that bruised (Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Interiors), comedy that healed (Baby Boom, First Wives Club), romance that refused to age out (Something’s Gotta Give). She could go from soft to razor-sharp in a single line and make you feel seen in the messy middle of it all. And just when you thought you had her pegged, she’d pop up as a Pixar mom or a nun with a devastating side-eye. Range wasn’t a brag; it was her resting state.