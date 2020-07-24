The next English Premier League football season will begin on September 12 and finish on May 23, it has been announced.
This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The dates for next season were agreed to by the clubs during a conference call.
Premier League chiefs said they “continue to consult” with the FA and English Football League “regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions”.
Teams still in Europe, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves, could get a delayed start to the new season as they could be in action until the end of August.
United and Wolves are in contention in the Europa League, with the final scheduled for August 21.
City and Chelsea are both in the mix for the Champions League. The final will take place in Lisbon on August 23.