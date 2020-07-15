Kacper Przybylko the winner as Philadelphia Union heaped more misery on David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami in the MLS is Back tournament.
It was Union’s second win in two games in the World Cup-style tournament played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. The victory secured a spot in the knockout round for Philadelphia, but Inter continue to struggle.
Kai Wagner put Philadelphia up early with a goal in the fifth minute, a blast from distance that went into the far corner. But Inter Miami equalised in the 36th minute with Rodolfo Pizarro’s goal that bounced over sliding Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.
On the counter, Brenden Aaronson found Przybylko, who cut to the inside against a Miami defender and deftly scored to give the Union back the lead.
Expansion Miami, Beckham’s MLS team, lost their tournament opener against Orlando City, while Philadelphia defeated NYCFC to open its play.
Inter also lost both regular season games before the league shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Twenty-four of the league’s 26 teams are playing in the tournament, divided into six groups. FC Dallas and Nashville SC withdrew from the tournament after numerous players tested positive for COVID-19.