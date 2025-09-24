Fifa to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

Event will mark the international debut of the Afghan women’s refugee team
Dubai: This historic four-team women’s football tournament highlights Fifa’s commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all women and girls to play football, pursue their dreams, and flourish through the sport. Notably, the event will mark the international debut of the Afghan women’s refugee team, a pioneering initiative led by Fifa and a groundbreaking project in the sporting world.
The Afghan team will compete against the national squads of the UAE, Chad, and Libya. Playing on home turf, the UAE team — coached by the experienced Dutch manager Vera Pauw — aims to build on their recent advancements. Meanwhile, the teams from Chad and Libya are eager to make their first appearances in the Fifa/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking.
“Ensuring that all women have access to football is a priority for Fifa and essential to shaping the future of our sport,” said Fifa President Gianni Infantino. “We recognise football’s power both on and off the field. These friendly matches are more than just competition — they symbolise hope and progress for women everywhere.”
Infantino also expressed gratitude to the UAE Football Association for hosting the series.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox