Fifa to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

Event will mark the international debut of the Afghan women’s refugee team

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
WAM

Dubai: This historic four-team women’s football tournament highlights Fifa’s commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all women and girls to play football, pursue their dreams, and flourish through the sport. Notably, the event will mark the international debut of the Afghan women’s refugee team, a pioneering initiative led by Fifa and a groundbreaking project in the sporting world.

The Afghan team will compete against the national squads of the UAE, Chad, and Libya. Playing on home turf, the UAE team — coached by the experienced Dutch manager Vera Pauw — aims to build on their recent advancements. Meanwhile, the teams from Chad and Libya are eager to make their first appearances in the Fifa/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking.

“Ensuring that all women have access to football is a priority for Fifa and essential to shaping the future of our sport,” said Fifa President Gianni Infantino. “We recognise football’s power both on and off the field. These friendly matches are more than just competition — they symbolise hope and progress for women everywhere.”

Infantino also expressed gratitude to the UAE Football Association for hosting the series.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Up Next

