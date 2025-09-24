Fifa to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

“Ensuring that all women have access to football is a priority for Fifa and essential to shaping the future of our sport,” said Fifa President Gianni Infantino. “We recognise football’s power both on and off the field. These friendly matches are more than just competition — they symbolise hope and progress for women everywhere.”

The Afghan team will compete against the national squads of the UAE, Chad, and Libya. Playing on home turf, the UAE team — coached by the experienced Dutch manager Vera Pauw — aims to build on their recent advancements. Meanwhile, the teams from Chad and Libya are eager to make their first appearances in the Fifa/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking.

