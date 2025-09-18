New team tops Fifa World rankings as Argentina loses top spot; UAE ranked 67th

Portugal enters top five, Brazil slips to sixth, and Morocco sits at 11th
Spain has reclaimed the top position in FIFA's men's world rankings for the first time since 2013, displacing reigning World Cup champions Argentina following September's international matches.
The Euro 2024 winners secured first place after dominant performances against Bulgaria (3-0) and Turkiye (6-0).
World champions Argentina, who had held the top spot, have dropped to third place, while France climbed to second. Portugal moved into the top five at fifth position, pushing Brazil down one spot to sixth.
Italy returned to the top 10 following an impressive start under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, who oversaw five-goal victories in his opening two matches. African representatives Morocco sit in eleventh place in the rankings. Germany suffered a significant drop, falling three places to 12th after their surprising defeat to Slovakia.
Several nations achieved historic milestones in the latest rankings. Canada reached their highest-ever position at 26th, while Kosovo climbed to 91st - also a new record following their notable victory over Sweden. Slovakia emerged as the month's biggest climbers, jumping 10 places to 42nd after their upset win over Germany.
The UAE dropped two places to 67th, while India slipped one position to 134th despite a respectable performance in the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, according to Thursday's FIFA rankings announcement.
