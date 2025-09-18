GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

New team tops Fifa World rankings as Argentina loses top spot; UAE ranked 67th

Portugal enters top five, Brazil slips to sixth, and Morocco sits at 11th

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Lionel Messi wears a dejected look during the clash against Ecuador. The Argentine forward missed the penalty but still his team won.
Lionel Messi wears a dejected look during the clash against Ecuador. The Argentine forward missed the penalty but still his team won.
AFP

Spain has reclaimed the top position in FIFA's men's world rankings for the first time since 2013, displacing reigning World Cup champions Argentina following September's international matches.

The Euro 2024 winners secured first place after dominant performances against Bulgaria (3-0) and Turkiye (6-0).

World champions Argentina, who had held the top spot, have dropped to third place, while France climbed to second. Portugal moved into the top five at fifth position, pushing Brazil down one spot to sixth.

Italy returned to the top 10 following an impressive start under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, who oversaw five-goal victories in his opening two matches. African representatives Morocco sit in eleventh place in the rankings. Germany suffered a significant drop, falling three places to 12th after their surprising defeat to Slovakia.

Several nations achieved historic milestones in the latest rankings. Canada reached their highest-ever position at 26th, while Kosovo climbed to 91st - also a new record following their notable victory over Sweden. Slovakia emerged as the month's biggest climbers, jumping 10 places to 42nd after their upset win over Germany.

The UAE dropped two places to 67th, while India slipped one position to 134th despite a respectable performance in the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, according to Thursday's FIFA rankings announcement.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
FIFAArgentina national football teamUAE football ranking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Argentina's Lionel Messi

Messi is still breaking records

1m read
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi hugs his sons ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025.

Messi nets twice in emotional Argentina home farewell

3m read
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup semi-final against Orlando City at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday.

Final farewell? Messi drops big hint on retirement

2m read
Lionel Messi led Argentina team to play FIFA friendly in Kerala

Messi's arrival will redefine Kerala football history

2m read