Women's World Cup: Brits century, Luus brilliance secure six-wicket win for South Africa

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba starred with the ball claiming 4 wickets
Dubai: A record-breaking century stand between Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus powered South Africa to a dominant six-wicket win over New Zealand in their Women’s World Cup clash at Holkar Stadium on Monday.
Chasing a target of 232, South Africa got off to a flying start. Openers Brits and Laura Wolvaardt immediately put pressure on the White Ferns, striking three boundaries in the opening two overs of the powerplay. Wolvaardt added two more in the third over before falling to Jess Kerr for 14.
That brought Luus to the crease, and what followed was a match-winning partnership. Brits and Luus expertly rebuilt and then accelerated, keeping the scoring rate above five runs per over throughout their stand. By the end of the powerplay, South Africa were well-placed at 54/1.
Brits continued her dominance, hitting two fours off Sophie Devine in the 11th over, while Luus joined the onslaught with the first six of the match off Amelia Kerr in the 13th. The duo rotated the strike efficiently and punished loose deliveries, never allowing the New Zealand bowlers to settle.
The Proteas reached the 100-run mark in the 17th over. Brits brought up her half-century in the 19th with a boundary, and the pair soon notched their fifth ODI century partnership of the year—setting a new South African record for the most by a pair in a single calendar year. Their 150-run stand also broke the national record for the highest partnership in a World Cup, surpassing the 128-run stand between Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk against Pakistan in 2013.
Luus brought up her own fifty shortly after, and South Africa were cruising at 159/1 after 26 overs. A brief scare came when Brits was nearly run out, but replays confirmed she was safely home.
Brits reached her fifth ODI century of the year—surpassing Smriti Mandhana’s record for most in a calendar year—and became the fastest South African to seven ODI centuries, achieving the feat in just 41 innings. She was eventually dismissed for a magnificent 101 off 89 balls, including 15 fours and a six, bowled by Lea Tahuhu.
New Zealand managed to pick up a couple more quick wickets—removing Marizanne Kapp (14) and Anneke Bosch (0)—but the target was never out of reach. Luus (83*) and Sinalo Jafta (6*) guided South Africa home with 55 balls to spare.
Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with 2 wickets, while Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu chipped in with one each.
Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 231 in 47.5 overs after electing to bat first. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba starred with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 40 runs in her 10 overs.
The Kiwis suffered a disastrous start when veteran opener Suzie Bates was trapped LBW by Marizanne Kapp on the very first ball of the match—marking her second consecutive duck of the tournament and a forgettable outing in her 350th international appearance.
Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer steadied the innings with a cautious 44-run partnership. New Zealand were 38/1 at the end of the powerplay before Nadine de Klerk removed Kerr for 23 in the 13th over.
Captain Sophie Devine then joined Plimmer and added another crucial 57-run stand. However, Plimmer was dismissed for 34 by Chloe Tryon, caught by de Klerk at long-on, leaving New Zealand at 101/3.
Brooke Halliday injected some momentum into the innings with a brisk 45 off 37 balls, featuring six boundaries. Alongside Devine, the pair added 86 runs for the fourth wicket, helping the White Ferns cross 150.
Mlaba broke the partnership by dismissing Halliday in the 39th over. From there, New Zealand's innings fell apart. Maddy Green (4) and Isabella Gaze (10) fell cheaply before Devine, who had reached her 17th ODI fifty, was bowled by Mlaba for a fighting 85 in the 45th over. Devine’s knock included nine fours and came in her 300th international match.
Mlaba's 4-wicket haul, supported by disciplined spells from Kapp and de Klerk, restricted New Zealand to a below-par total of 231.
