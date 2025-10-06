Women's World Cup: Brits century, Luus brilliance secure six-wicket win for South Africa

Mlaba broke the partnership by dismissing Halliday in the 39th over. From there, New Zealand's innings fell apart. Maddy Green (4) and Isabella Gaze (10) fell cheaply before Devine, who had reached her 17th ODI fifty, was bowled by Mlaba for a fighting 85 in the 45th over. Devine’s knock included nine fours and came in her 300th international match.

The Proteas reached the 100-run mark in the 17th over. Brits brought up her half-century in the 19th with a boundary, and the pair soon notched their fifth ODI century partnership of the year—setting a new South African record for the most by a pair in a single calendar year. Their 150-run stand also broke the national record for the highest partnership in a World Cup, surpassing the 128-run stand between Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk against Pakistan in 2013.

Brits continued her dominance, hitting two fours off Sophie Devine in the 11th over, while Luus joined the onslaught with the first six of the match off Amelia Kerr in the 13th. The duo rotated the strike efficiently and punished loose deliveries, never allowing the New Zealand bowlers to settle.

That brought Luus to the crease, and what followed was a match-winning partnership. Brits and Luus expertly rebuilt and then accelerated, keeping the scoring rate above five runs per over throughout their stand. By the end of the powerplay, South Africa were well-placed at 54/1.

Chasing a target of 232, South Africa got off to a flying start. Openers Brits and Laura Wolvaardt immediately put pressure on the White Ferns, striking three boundaries in the opening two overs of the powerplay. Wolvaardt added two more in the third over before falling to Jess Kerr for 14.

