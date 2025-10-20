GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Women’s World Cup: After England heartbreak, can India still qualify for semi-finals

Loss against England was India's third consecutive loss in the tournament

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Smirti Mandhana in action.
Smirti Mandhana in action.

Dubai: The Indian women’s cricket team finds itself in a precarious position at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, following a heartbreaking third consecutive defeat — this time against England in a crucial encounter on Sunday. After a strong start to their campaign with dominant victories over co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side appeared to be soaring in confidence. However, a string of narrow losses has now put their semi-final hopes under pressure.

In their most recent clash, India faced England in a high-stakes game that could have bolstered their semi-final chances significantly. Asked to field first, India managed to keep England to 288 for eight — a total that looked within reach for a strong Indian batting lineup.

India’s chase, despite a shaky start was back on track thanks to a composed and aggressive partnership between Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, with both batters notching up half-centuries. Mandhana’s fluent 88 was particularly impressive, but her dismissal proved pivotal. The momentum slowed, and with the required run rate mounting, India fell short by 4 runs despite a valiant effort in the final overs from Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana.

Where does India stand

Despite the defeat, India’s campaign is far from over. They currently sit fourth on the points table with four points — behind Australia and England (9 points each) and South Africa (8 points). New Zealand, too, have four points but trail India on Net Run Rate (NRR).

India’s remaining matches — against New Zealand and Bangladesh — both at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, are now virtual knockouts. The team’s qualification scenario is a complex one, but here’s how it unfolds:

Qualification Scenarios for India

If India win both matches (vs New Zealand and Bangladesh):

They will finish with 8 points and are almost certain to qualify for the semi-finals.

If India lose both matches:

They will remain on 4 points and will be eliminated from the tournament.

If India beat New Zealand but lose to Bangladesh:

They will finish on 6 points. Qualification will depend on other results — especially if New Zealand defeat England, bringing Net Run Rate into play.

If India lose to New Zealand but beat Bangladesh:

Again, they will have 6 points. Their qualification will rely on England defeating New Zealand and India having a superior NRR.

If India vs New Zealand is washed out:

Both teams will move to 5 points. India will stay ahead due to a better NRR, but will still need to beat Bangladesh to have a stronger semi-final case.

What about other teams?

Sri Lanka also remain in the mix with two matches left — against Bangladesh and Pakistan. If they win both, they will move to 6 points and could challenge for the fourth spot depending on how India and New Zealand perform.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

