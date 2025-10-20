Women’s World Cup: After England heartbreak, can India still qualify for semi-finals

Loss against England was India's third consecutive loss in the tournament
Dubai: The Indian women’s cricket team finds itself in a precarious position at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, following a heartbreaking third consecutive defeat — this time against England in a crucial encounter on Sunday. After a strong start to their campaign with dominant victories over co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side appeared to be soaring in confidence. However, a string of narrow losses has now put their semi-final hopes under pressure.
In their most recent clash, India faced England in a high-stakes game that could have bolstered their semi-final chances significantly. Asked to field first, India managed to keep England to 288 for eight — a total that looked within reach for a strong Indian batting lineup.
India’s chase, despite a shaky start was back on track thanks to a composed and aggressive partnership between Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, with both batters notching up half-centuries. Mandhana’s fluent 88 was particularly impressive, but her dismissal proved pivotal. The momentum slowed, and with the required run rate mounting, India fell short by 4 runs despite a valiant effort in the final overs from Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana.
Despite the defeat, India’s campaign is far from over. They currently sit fourth on the points table with four points — behind Australia and England (9 points each) and South Africa (8 points). New Zealand, too, have four points but trail India on Net Run Rate (NRR).
India’s remaining matches — against New Zealand and Bangladesh — both at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, are now virtual knockouts. The team’s qualification scenario is a complex one, but here’s how it unfolds:
If India win both matches (vs New Zealand and Bangladesh):
They will finish with 8 points and are almost certain to qualify for the semi-finals.
If India lose both matches:
They will remain on 4 points and will be eliminated from the tournament.
If India beat New Zealand but lose to Bangladesh:
They will finish on 6 points. Qualification will depend on other results — especially if New Zealand defeat England, bringing Net Run Rate into play.
If India lose to New Zealand but beat Bangladesh:
Again, they will have 6 points. Their qualification will rely on England defeating New Zealand and India having a superior NRR.
If India vs New Zealand is washed out:
Both teams will move to 5 points. India will stay ahead due to a better NRR, but will still need to beat Bangladesh to have a stronger semi-final case.
Sri Lanka also remain in the mix with two matches left — against Bangladesh and Pakistan. If they win both, they will move to 6 points and could challenge for the fourth spot depending on how India and New Zealand perform.
