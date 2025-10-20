Women’s World Cup: After England heartbreak, can India still qualify for semi-finals

Despite the defeat, India’s campaign is far from over. They currently sit fourth on the points table with four points — behind Australia and England (9 points each) and South Africa (8 points). New Zealand, too, have four points but trail India on Net Run Rate (NRR).

India’s chase, despite a shaky start was back on track thanks to a composed and aggressive partnership between Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, with both batters notching up half-centuries. Mandhana’s fluent 88 was particularly impressive, but her dismissal proved pivotal. The momentum slowed, and with the required run rate mounting, India fell short by 4 runs despite a valiant effort in the final overs from Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana.

Dubai: The Indian women’s cricket team finds itself in a precarious position at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, following a heartbreaking third consecutive defeat — this time against England in a crucial encounter on Sunday. After a strong start to their campaign with dominant victories over co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side appeared to be soaring in confidence. However, a string of narrow losses has now put their semi-final hopes under pressure.

