First match is always crucial, Deepti says ahead of Sri Lanka clash

India women open campaign in the ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka on Tuesday
Dubai: India will kick off their Women’s ODI World Cup campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the ACA Stadium. All-rounder Deepti Sharma emphasised the importance of a strong start in high-stakes tournaments.
“The first match is always crucial as it sets the tone for the tournament. We’ve played Sri Lanka recently and understand their strengths in both batting and bowling. With that in mind, we’re preparing accordingly,” Deepti told JioStar.
India are still in search of their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title, having finished as runners-up in 2005 and 2017. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team is eager to go one step further this time.
The last ODI encounter between India and Sri Lanka came during the tri-series in Colombo earlier this year, where India emerged victorious. Ahead of their tournament opener, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stressed the importance of staying grounded.
“There will naturally be expectations from the first game, but our focus is on sticking to our processes and not letting external pressure affect us. We’ve played good cricket over the past year, and it’s important we trust our preparation and abilities,” she said.
India last hosted the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2013, a tournament won by Australia. The country also played host in 1978 and 1997. The semi-finals of the ongoing eight-team 2025 edition are scheduled for October 29 and 30, with the final set for November 2.
