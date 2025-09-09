GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Sri Lanka captain jokes about fatigue, focuses on staying fresh for Asia Cup opener

Charith Asalanka admits tough travel schedule but says fitness will be key in UAE heat

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka talks during the Asia Cup 2025 captain’s press conference.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka talks during the Asia Cup 2025 captain’s press conference.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka raised laughs at the Asia Cup captains’ press conference on Tuesday when he admitted he felt “very sleepy” just hours before the tournament’s opener. But behind the light remark lay the reality of a gruelling schedule.

“Right now, I’m feeling very sleepy. I should answer this question tomorrow, I think,” Asalanka said with a smile, quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “It’s really hard to play back-to-back games and then travel straightaway. We actually need a couple of days off. I hope the coach will give us that.”

The 27-year-old stressed that managing fitness and recovery was key, especially with the intense heat in the UAE. “It’s important to take care of our fitness. For me, it’s about staying fresh and giving 100 per cent in the first game,” he added.

Sri Lanka will have that chance, with a four-day gap before starting their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi. They find themselves once again in the so-called “group of death”, a challenge familiar from past editions.

Placed in Group B, the defending champions will face Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcricketAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage

Asia Cup: In-form Liyanage back in Sri Lanka squad

1h ago2m read
Asia Cup: ‘India strong, but don’t write off Sri Lanka’

Asia Cup: ‘India strong, but don’t write off Sri Lanka’

6m read
Wanindu Hasaranga picked in Sri Lanka

Hasaranga returns to Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025

2m read
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka bats in the net during a practice session at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 15, 2025, on the eve of the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka name 16-man squad for ODI series vs Zimbabwe

1m read