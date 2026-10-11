Pakistan's Eyman Fatima smashes 49-ball century with six sixes

Pakistan's rising star hits six sixes in stunning National Women's T20 innings
Pakistan's rising cricket star Eyman Fatima produced a sensational batting display on Saturday, smashing a century from just 49 deliveries in the National Women's T20 Tournament.
The 21 year old hammered 12 fours and six sixes as Invincibles defeated Challengers by 72 runs at the Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad on October 10.
And what makes her innings even more impressive is that she walked out to bat with her team struggling at 30 for three.
But instead of slowing down, Eyman decided to attack.
Batting at No. 5, the Pakistan international took the opposition bowlers apart, scoring her 100 at a strike rate of 204.08.
She also shared a crucial 140 run partnership with Sidra Amin, who remained unbeaten on 48 from 44 balls.
Invincibles eventually finished on 175 for four from their 20 overs.
Chasing 176, Challengers never really got going. They were bowled out for 103 in 17 overs, with Syeda Aroob Shah taking three wickets for 24 runs.
Eyman was named Player of the Match for her remarkable innings.
For those unfamiliar with Eyman, this is not the first time she has made headlines with her aggressive batting.
In May 2026, she smashed an unbeaten 79 from just 43 balls against Zimbabwe in Karachi, registering her maiden T20 international half century.
That innings, which included 10 fours and four sixes, helped Pakistan secure a 67 run victory and earned her the Player of the Match award.
She has also represented Pakistan at the senior international level since 2025.
Interestingly, Eyman turns 22 on October 12, just two days after her latest century.
And if her performances are anything to go by, Pakistan have an exciting talent to look forward to in the coming years.