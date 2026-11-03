Leg-spinner Rawat shines with bat and ball in record-breaking performance
Dubai: India's Prema Rawat produced a remarkable batting performance to rewrite the record books, smashing the fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket with an unbeaten 14-ball fifty for Uttarakhand against Hyderabad.
The India leg-spinner achieved the feat in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, on Monday, November 2, surpassing the previous record of 15 balls held by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.
Rawat's explosive innings came as Uttarakhand posted 187 for two in their 20 overs before bowling Hyderabad out of contention, restricting them to 98 for eight to secure an emphatic 89-run victory.
The 14-ball half-century included six fours and four sixes, giving Rawat a remarkable strike rate of 357.14. She remained unbeaten on 50 and also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for just 12 runs in her four overs. Her all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award.
Rawat bettered the mark set by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana in May 2026. Sana had reached her half-century in just 15 deliveries against Zimbabwe in Karachi, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in women's T20 international cricket.
Sana's achievement had broken the previous T20I record of 18 balls, jointly held by New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and India's Richa Ghosh.
Rawat has now brought down the overall women's T20 fastest-fifty mark to 14 deliveries, highlighting the growing attacking approach in the women's game.
Uttarakhand built its innings around a strong contribution from opener Raghvi Bist, who scored an unbeaten 72. After an early opening partnership with Kareena, Bist helped establish a solid platform before Rawat's late assault lifted the scoring rate.
Hyderabad had no answer to Uttarakhand's imposing total. Their batters struggled to build partnerships and finished on 98 for eight in their allotted 20 overs, falling well short of the target.
Rawat completed a memorable performance by claiming two wickets, adding to her record-breaking contribution with the bat.
Primarily known for her leg-spin, Rawat has been making her mark in Indian cricket through her performances in the shorter format.
She has represented India at international level and featured in India A's successful Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign, where she claimed eight wickets in five matches.
Her 14-ball fifty adds a new dimension to her growing reputation, demonstrating that she can influence a match with both bat and ball.
The performance also puts her name alongside some of the biggest hitters in women's cricket, with her record-breaking effort coming against the backdrop of Fatima Sana's landmark innings earlier this year.