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Vaishnavi Sharma creates history with maiden ODI five-wicket haul

Vaishnavi Sharma leads India to victory with stellar bowling performance

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Vaishnavi Sharma took her maiden 5-wicket haul on Wednesday.
Vaishnavi Sharma took her maiden 5-wicket haul on Wednesday.
BCCI

India’s young left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma delivered a career-best performance against Zimbabwe in the third women’s ODI in Vadodara on Wednesday, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul and achieving a rare milestone.

At 20 years and 314 days, Vaishnavi became the second-youngest Indian woman to take five wickets in an ODI innings and the youngest to achieve the feat in a decade.

Deepti Sharma remains the youngest Indian woman to claim an ODI five-wicket haul, having taken 6-20 against Sri Lanka in Ranchi in 2016.

Vaishnavi carried her impressive form into the series finale, troubling Zimbabwe’s batters with variations in flight, pace and turn as India bowled out the visitors for 131 in 39.5 overs.

The spinner took 4-39 in 10 overs in the previous match, helping India secure a 121-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Vaishnavi spins a web around Zimbabwe

Vaishnavi made an early breakthrough by dismissing Beloved Biza for one, with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur taking the catch at mid-on.

She then outfoxed wicketkeeper-batter Modester Mupachikwa, who had scored 37, by slowing the delivery and drawing her out of the crease. Yastika Bhatia completed the stumping.

The left-arm spinner kept the pressure on, dismissing Chiedza Dhururu after the batter tried to advance down the track and offered a leading edge. Jintimani Kalita took the catch at extra cover.

Michelle Mavunga became Vaishnavi’s fourth victim when she miscued a lofted shot, with Harleen Deol completing the catch at deep mid-on.

Vaishnavi eventually completed her five-wicket haul by dismissing Nyasha Gwanzura. The batter attempted to slog across the line, but an inside edge deflected off her shoe and ricocheted onto the stumps.

The dismissal capped a memorable spell for the young spinner, whose disciplined bowling and clever variations helped India restrict Zimbabwe to a modest total in the third ODI.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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