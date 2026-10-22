Age no barrier if Kohli, Rohit deliver for India, asserts Mithun Manhas
Dubai: BCCI president Mithun Manhas has said age should not determine whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma feature in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, stressing that fitness and performance must remain the key selection criteria.
The former India captains have been the subject of debate as India prepares for the next World Cup, scheduled for October and November 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Speaking to Sportstar, Manhas said the selectors and coaches would make the final decision, but he believes players should be judged on their ability to perform for the country rather than their age.
“As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment because it all depends on the selectors and the coaches. But from how I look at it, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, definitely not age,” he said.
“If someone is fit to play, performing well and winning games for the country, that should be the only criterion we focus on.”
The comments encourage fans hoping to see the two experienced batters in India’s World Cup campaign, although their participation remains unconfirmed.
Both players have continued to demonstrate their value in ODI cricket.
Kohli recently scored an unbeaten 139 against the West Indies, while Rohit produced a century and another substantial score during the same series. Their performances have fueled debate over whether the experienced pair should remain in India’s plans for the 2027 tournament.
Rohit will turn 40 in April 2027, while Kohli will turn 39 during the World Cup. Both have retired from Test and T20 international cricket but remain active in ODIs.
Their selection will ultimately depend on their form, fitness and the team combination preferred by the selectors and coaching staff in the lead-up to the tournament.
Manhas also highlighted the importance of experienced players in supporting India’s ODI captain, Shubman Gill, as he prepares for his first World Cup as skipper.
Manhas said Gill’s experience leading Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, alongside his responsibilities as India captain, could prove valuable. He believes having senior players around him would help distribute leadership responsibilities across the team.
“Having Virat, Hardik (Pandya) and Rohit in the side will definitely help him,” Manhas said.
He also pointed to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's leadership potential, suggesting different players could take responsibility for the bowling and fielding units.
Manhas added that Kohli, Rohit and other senior players have repeatedly delivered under pressure, making their experience potentially valuable to Gill’s leadership group.
India’s final squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup remains undecided. For Kohli and Rohit, continued performances and fitness over the coming months will be central to their chances of earning a place in the team.