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Why Shafali Verma was sanctioned by ICC despite starring in India's win over Zimbabwe

Indian opener receives one demerit point for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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India's Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma
AFP-OLI SCARFF

Dubai: India opener Shafali Verma has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday.

The 22 year old received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers the misuse of cricket equipment and other items during an international match.

It was Shafali's first disciplinary offence in 24 months.

What exactly happened?

The incident took place during the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings.

Shafali dropped a catch offered by Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid off off Sree Charani's bowling.

Frustrated at missing the opportunity, she threw the ball forcefully into the ground.

The action was considered a breach of the ICC's disciplinary rules, resulting in the sanction.

Shafali admitted the offence and accepted the penalty proposed by match referee G.S. Lakshmi. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Shafali shines with the bat

Despite the disciplinary setback, Shafali had an impressive outing with the bat.

The Indian opener smashed 55 from just 25 deliveries as India comfortably defeated Zimbabwe to take an unassailable lead in the three match T20I series.

Zimbabwe managed 102 for eight, but India made light work of the chase, reaching the target inside nine overs.

The victory followed a closely contested series opener and underlined India's dominance in the second match.

India will now look to complete a series sweep when the two teams meet in the third and final T20I in Raipur on Tuesday.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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