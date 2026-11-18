Fast bowler receives another demerit point following aggressive celebration
India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his aggressive celebration following the dismissal of New Zealand opener Tim Seifert during the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on November 13.
The ICC announced the punishment on Tuesday, November 17, handing Brar an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct.
This was the 25 year old's second disciplinary offence in just four months, taking his accumulated tally to two demerit points.
The incident occurred at the end of the 12th over, shortly after Brar dismissed Seifert.
According to the ICC, the Indian pacer celebrated aggressively in a manner that could have been considered disrespectful towards the departing batter and potentially provoked a similar reaction.
Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with inappropriate language, actions or gestures directed at a batter following their dismissal.
He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle, meaning a formal hearing was not required.
This is not Brar's first disciplinary problem this year.
In July, the fast bowler received a warning and one demerit point following an incident during India's first ODI against England in Birmingham.
On that occasion, Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 after throwing the ball towards a batter in an inappropriate and potentially dangerous manner.
With the latest punishment, he now has two demerit points on his disciplinary record.
Under ICC regulations, accumulating four or more demerit points within a 24 month period can result in a suspension.
Brar has therefore moved closer to the threshold for a possible ban if he commits further offences.
The latest incident came during a disappointing outing for India, who suffered a crushing 244 run defeat against New Zealand.
The hosts posted 333, with Will Young scoring 125 and Tim Seifert contributing 58.
India's chase then collapsed spectacularly.
Matt Henry produced a devastating spell, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the opening over.
India were eventually bowled out for just 89, with Henry finishing with career best figures of 6 for 27.
Despite the setback, Brar remains in India's plans and has been included in the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, beginning on November 19.
However, another disciplinary offence could put him at risk of missing international matches.