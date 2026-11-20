The actor wears Meera's watch and hasn't taken it off since her death
There is a room in Vijay Antony’s home filled with slippers and shoes, bought over the years for his elder daughter Meera. After seeing them, the music composer-filmmaker-actor gave up footwear almost entirely. His wife, Fatima, shared this and other glimpses of the family’s grief at the pre-release event of his upcoming film, Appa Kutty, three years after Meera’s death.
A first public appearance in three years
Fatima said she had not attended a single movie event since Meera died in 2023. She came to this one with Antony and their younger daughter, Lara, which made it a rare outing for the family together. The film they were there to promote is itself a father-daughter drama.
Why he stopped wearing shoes
Explaining the actor’s bare feet, Fatima said, “We had bought many pairs of slippers and shoes for Meera over the years from London, US, and elsewhere. So many that a room in our home is filled with them. Vijay Antony decided to stop wearing footwear altogether after seeing them. He now wears shoes only while holding certain concerts abroad.”
The watch from Meera’s wrist
Antony owns several expensive watches, but according to Fatima he now wears only one, every day. It was Meera’s, and it was on her wrist the last time he saw her. “He has not taken it off since,” she said.
Fatima also spoke about her own childhood. Her father left the family when she was seven, and she said she found that missing emotional support years later in her husband. “Vijay Antony is the person who gave me that love,” she said.
“I have died along with her”
Meera, 16, was found dead at the family’s Chennai home on September 19, 2023. A few days later, Antony shared his first statement: “All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me.” He added, “I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.”
Since then, his banner, Vijay Antony Film Corporation, has kept her memory alive by crediting Meera and Fatima as producers or presenters on its films.
About Appa Kutty
Appa Kutty is directed by Mu Maran and also stars Preethi Asrani in the lead. It releases on November 20, alongside OM and Aakasamlo Oka Tara.