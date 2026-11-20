Meera, 16, was found dead at the family’s Chennai home on September 19, 2023. A few days later, Antony shared his first statement: “All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me.” He added, “I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.”