The statement in Tamil is translated as "My Daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where there won't be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain. She is still talking to me. I died with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf."

Meera was 16 years old. She breathed her last on September 19 at her residence in Alwarpet, Chennai. A postmortem was conducted as per protocols.

The demise of Meera left many in shock.

Expressing grief over Meera's death, BJP leader and actress Khushboo Sundar took to X and wrote, “As a parent, cannot even fathom the pain parents will be going through at the loss of their young 16-year-old daughter Heart goes out to #VijayAnthony his wife Fatima and their younger daughter. Decisions taken at the spur of a weak moment, leave a wound that never heals.”