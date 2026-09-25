Young batter’s 49-ball ton rewrites Pakistan first-class record books
Dubai: Muhammad Shahzad created history in Pakistan’s domestic cricket by hitting the fastest first-class century by a Pakistani batter, reaching three figures in just 49 balls for Pakistan Television (PTV) against Kingsmen Academy in President’s Trophy Grade-I.
The right-hander produced a stunning counter-attacking innings on the opening day of the third round of the tournament at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.
Shahzad finished with 114 off 62 balls, smashing eight sixes and 12 fours. Batting at No. 5, he arrived with Pakistan Television struggling at 34 for 3 before changing the momentum of the innings.
He shared a 143-run partnership with Mohammad Taha, who contributed 43, as PTV recovered from their difficult start. The century was Shahzad’s sixth in 21 first-class matches.
The 22-year-old has also represented Pakistan in 22 List A matches and 26 T20s. He made his Pakistan Super League debut for Islamabad United during the 2025 season, playing six matches.
Shahzad broke a record that had stood for more than a decade. Misbah-ul-Haq previously held the record after scoring a 56-ball first-class century against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.
Misbah’s innings also saw him equal Viv Richards’ record for the fastest Test century at the time. Brendon McCullum later broke that mark by reaching a Test hundred from 54 balls against Australia in Christchurch in 2016.
Shahzad came through the PCB’s age-group programme and represented Pakistan at Under-16 and Under-19 level. He also played in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.
His latest innings could provide another boost to his growing reputation in Pakistan cricket.