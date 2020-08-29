Dubai: It is said that in every evil there is good and that one can’t exist without the other.
Even though the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to its knees, it has taught us a few good lessons in life and one of them, without a doubt, is to make good use of our spare time.
Mumbai Indians players Rahul Desraj Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav took to their Twitter accounts to reveal the good work that they are putting in while they were following COVID-19 protocols by staying in isolation.
“A day in quarantine in the life of Suryakumar Yadav,” the attacking right-handed batsman and occasional right-arm medium pace bowler wrote with a short video of his day. But most importantly his daily workouts to keep himself fit even though his movements are restricted.
Chahar went one step further with a spectacular picture of himself performing a flying hand-stand.
“Just the right amount of flight from @rdchahar1 to deceive batsmen,” said the caption in a reference to the bowling expression.·
Team captain Rohit Sharma is also seen exercising extensively on the Mumbai Indians twitter page which augurs well for the physical aspects of the players as they bid to win a fifth IPL title in the UAE.