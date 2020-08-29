With just 21 days left for the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the excitement and anticipation is building among the teams who have assembled in the UAE.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, the most successful outfit in the tournaments history with four titles, once again took to his Twitter account to announce he eagerness to swing into action.
Sharma struck a military style pose with his cricket bat and called on his army of players to get ready for action come September 19.
Using the nickname by which the Indians go by, ‘Paltan’ (which means platoon, soldiers in English), Sharma was pictured on ahead of the team’s departure to the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi for their first practice session.
Sharma captioned it as ‘Paltan, get ready’ having earlier posted tweets that revealed his excitement at getting onto the cricket pitch after a long gap of six months.
‘Ro: “Feels good to be back!” he tweeted.
Having played with his daughter, Samaira, in his hotel room, Sharma went to work in the nets and was also seen talking to teammate Mitchell McClenaghan.
With the COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Sharma also posted pics of him being checked before the training session which was held under lights, in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.