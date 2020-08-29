New Delhi: In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings, veteran batsman Suresh Raina will not be available for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE from September 19. The IPL franchise informed on Saturday morning that Raina has returned to India for “personal reasons”.
“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season,” CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said on the CSK Twitter handle. “Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.”
Raina recently announced his retirement from international cricket, brining an end to a career spanning 13 years in which he represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.
The 33-year-old has so far played 193 games for CSK in which he has accumulated more than 5,000 runs at a strike rate of above 137. He has also picked up 25 wickets.