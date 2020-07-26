Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli Image Credit: AP

Brad Hogg, the former Australia bowler, is confident Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can finally go on to win an elusive India Premier League (IPL) title in the UAE.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday confirmed that this year’s league will be played from September 19 to November 8 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

“RCB will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper but they have never been able to go out and get the job done,” Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“Now, with the inclusion of (Aaron) Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate the power play overs, get some quick runs and relieve the pressure off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle-order.

“Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament.”

Apart from RCB, Hogg believes defending champions Mumbai Indians will also be up there, challenging for the title once again. The Indians remain the most successful team in the history of the competition, having lifted the trophy a record four times.

The spinner tipped all-rounder Hardik Pandya to return from injury with a bang and win the man of the tournament prize in the UAE.

“The reason is that the Indians have got a good top four. They also have good all-rounders and their bowling attack is stable, led by two geniuses with the new ball and in death overs — (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Lasith) Malinga,” Hogg said.

“Also, the all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He has also got a baby on the way as well.”