MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings will be in UAE earlier than other teams Image Credit: BCCI

Dubai: Ardent Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans, who are eagerly awaiting to watch him in action during the Indian Premier League in the UAE, will get to see him hit his trademark helicopter shot from the second week of August.

Speaking to Gulf News, a source said the three-time champions are expected to arrive in the UAE by the second week of August in order to acclimatise to the conditions and get into their groove after the lengthy break from action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While most of the teams are planning to come during the third week, the Yellove will be hitting the ground running early to win the 13th edition of the IPL after missing out on the crown last year to Mumbai Indians in the final.

One of the main reasons for the Super Kings’ success is the presence of many present and past Indian stars in their ranks. Apart from Dhoni, the likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Sharadul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will be accompanying the squad.

The team members have been practising regularly in a secure environment individually. Raina, who is adored by the Chennai fans as Chinna Thala (Junior leader), posted on Twitter his “Superman” fielding sessions and batting at the nets against the likes of Chawla and Indian pacer Mohammad Shami at his Ghaziabad home.

MSD’s future has been the talking point for more than a year, ever since the loss to the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup in England last July. There is no better stage for the former Indian captain to showcase his skills, which will also be crucial to Super Kings’ fortunes

The Indian Premier League chairman on Friday, confirmed that the 13th edition of the richest Twenty20 league in the world will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8.