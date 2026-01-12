Bangladesh struggling due to lack of top players: Moeen Ali

He also highlighted frequent changes in franchise ownership and management as a major concern. “Teams keep changing, and people aren’t always sure who owns which franchise or who is running it,” Moeen said. “These things change too often. The league needs to settle down again.”

Moeen believes the league needs time and structural stability to regain its former stature, likening the process to a “reset.” “Maybe it will take another season,” he said. “Hopefully, Inshallah, things will be better next season. But it will take time — almost like starting again.”

Currently representing Sylhet Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League, Moeen also said the tournament has lost some of its earlier excitement. He pointed to scheduling conflicts as the main reason. “Honestly, the biggest issue is that it clashes with other leagues,” he said, noting that the BPL runs alongside competitions such as South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League, and various international series.

He acknowledged the potential of players like Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy, describing Hridoy as one of the most talented batters in the country. However, Moeen expressed concern over a lack of sustained improvement. “I haven’t seen his development continue since I played with him a few years ago,” he said. “Players need to challenge themselves in practice by working on their weaknesses, not just their strengths. Coaching also needs to improve — there are big-name coaches, but they’re not always effective.”

Moeen praised the character and influence of senior players such as Shakib and Tamim, but suggested the current generation may be held back by deeper systemic issues. “The present players seem to be struggling, possibly because of coaching, facilities, or the overall system,” he said. “In the BPL, some of the shot selections are very poor. The worrying part is that people have become used to seeing the same mistakes again and again. I’ve been here for a few seasons, and I still see players making the same errors. It feels like learning is very slow.”

“Earlier, I thought Bangladesh were evolving really well with players like Tamim [Iqbal] and Shakib [Al Hasan], but I don’t think there has been enough improvement lately,” Moeen said. “There are many good players now, but not many top players, and that’s where Bangladesh cricket is struggling.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.