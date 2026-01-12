Bangladesh struggling due to lack of top players: Moeen Ali

Moeen also said the Bangladesh Premier League has lost some of its earlier excitement
Dubai: Former England cricketer Moeen Ali believes Bangladesh are struggling at the highest level due to a shortage of top-quality players. Speaking to The Daily Star, the 38-year-old said he had initially seen encouraging progress in Bangladesh cricket but feels that development has stalled in recent years.
“Earlier, I thought Bangladesh were evolving really well with players like Tamim [Iqbal] and Shakib [Al Hasan], but I don’t think there has been enough improvement lately,” Moeen said. “There are many good players now, but not many top players, and that’s where Bangladesh cricket is struggling.”
Moeen praised the character and influence of senior players such as Shakib and Tamim, but suggested the current generation may be held back by deeper systemic issues. “The present players seem to be struggling, possibly because of coaching, facilities, or the overall system,” he said. “In the BPL, some of the shot selections are very poor. The worrying part is that people have become used to seeing the same mistakes again and again. I’ve been here for a few seasons, and I still see players making the same errors. It feels like learning is very slow.”
He acknowledged the potential of players like Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy, describing Hridoy as one of the most talented batters in the country. However, Moeen expressed concern over a lack of sustained improvement. “I haven’t seen his development continue since I played with him a few years ago,” he said. “Players need to challenge themselves in practice by working on their weaknesses, not just their strengths. Coaching also needs to improve — there are big-name coaches, but they’re not always effective.”
Currently representing Sylhet Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League, Moeen also said the tournament has lost some of its earlier excitement. He pointed to scheduling conflicts as the main reason. “Honestly, the biggest issue is that it clashes with other leagues,” he said, noting that the BPL runs alongside competitions such as South Africa’s SA20, Australia’s Big Bash League, and various international series.
Preparations for ICC events like the World Cup further limit player availability, forcing many top cricketers to prioritise other commitments and reducing the BPL’s star appeal.
Moeen believes the league needs time and structural stability to regain its former stature, likening the process to a “reset.” “Maybe it will take another season,” he said. “Hopefully, Inshallah, things will be better next season. But it will take time — almost like starting again.”
He also highlighted frequent changes in franchise ownership and management as a major concern. “Teams keep changing, and people aren’t always sure who owns which franchise or who is running it,” Moeen said. “These things change too often. The league needs to settle down again.”
