UAE defeat Hong Kong comfortably in Abu Dhabi

Openers Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu score impressive half centuries in 42-run win
Dubai: Hosts UAE comfortably defeated Oman by 42 runs in their second group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The hosts scored an impressive 172 for 5 with the openers putting on a fine batting performance.
While skipper Muhammad Waseem scored a 54-ball 69 consisting of six boundaries and three sixes, Alishan Sharafu fired a 38-ball 51 including seven hits to the boundaries and one over it.
UAE later restricted an inexperienced Oman side to 130 in 18.4 overs. Oman faltered despite rescuing efforts from Aryan Bisht and Vinayak Shukla.
Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for the UAE claiming four wickets while Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah picked up two each.
