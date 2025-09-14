GOLD/FOREX
India unlikely to make changes to team for Pakistan clash: Ten Doeschate

Ashwin raises questions over Arshdeep Singh’s exclusion in India’s opening match

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian players leave after dismissing UAE for 57 runs during their DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Wednesday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has indicated that India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI for today's highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ten Doeschate said there was little to suggest a change was needed based on India’s opening game or other matches at the venue.

“I don’t think we’ve gleaned too much from the first game, or from the other games at the stadium so far. There hasn’t been much to take away, so we’re unlikely to make any changes,” he said.

Reflecting on the conditions, Ten Doeschate noted a shift compared to previous tournaments: “Probably the biggest takeaway is how the wickets have changed since the Champions Trophy. But we feel the combination we used in the first game was the right setup.”

India face Pakistan in a T20I for the first time in over a year, the last encounter having taken place during the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States.

In their tournament opener against hosts UAE, India opted for a spin-heavy attack, leaving out pacer Arshdeep Singh. Jasprit Bumrah was the only specialist fast bowler, supported by seam-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

The spin department featured Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy as frontline options, with all-rounders Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma providing additional spin. The decision paid off, with Kuldeep starring with figures of 4/7.

Addressing India’s middle-order strategy, Ten Doeschate highlighted the flexibility of the squad: “From positions 3 to 7, we want players who can adapt to different situations and bat in various roles. Sanju (Samson), Axar, and even Hardik give us that versatility.”

He added, “When conditions are challenging—as we expect them to be—that kind of flexibility becomes a key strategic advantage.”

However, not everyone agrees with the team’s current selection choices. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin raised questions over Arshdeep Singh’s exclusion in India’s opening match.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said: “You have to bring Arshdeep into the XI. I understand the team might be thinking, ‘Let’s get through the Asia Cup and think about what’s next.’ But in my view, if you can lock in Shubman Gill as opener, Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, and Bumrah at No. 11, then why not lock in your best T20 bowler?”

He continued, “Arshdeep has been your top T20 performer. If he’s fit, he should be an automatic selection. You write his name down first, and build the rest of the team around him.”

As India gear up for one of the most watched fixtures in world cricket, all eyes will be on whether the team sticks with the same combination—or whether Ashwin’s words prompt a rethink.

