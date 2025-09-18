India best team not just in Asia but globally: Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib

“India is the best team in Asia and in the world. You learn a lot from these boys,” Naib told ANI. “I’ve shared the dressing room with them in the IPL, and in every game we’ve played against them, it’s been a great experience. In T20 cricket, it’s hard to pick favourites — any team can win on the day. But on paper, India is clearly the strongest,” he added.

Speaking about the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, Naib emphasised that a single player can change the outcome of a match. “In T20s, one player can turn the game around — be it from the top order, middle order, lower order, or even a spinner. On their day, anyone can take the game away,” he explained.

With this victory, Bangladesh moved to second in the group with two wins and one loss (4 points). Sri Lanka leads the group with two wins from two matches, while Afghanistan remains third with one win and one loss. The outcome of the final Group B match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be crucial — if Afghanistan wins, all three teams will be tied on two wins each, and net run rate will determine who advances.

