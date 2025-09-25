Fourth duck in 6 games; Saim Ayub’s performance receives fans wrath

Pakistan’s opening combination has long been a contentious topic. While the Babar Azam — Mohammad Rizwan partnership was often criticised for lacking aggression, Ayub’s approach has sparked a different concern — an inability to settle in and play according to the situation. His tendency to go hard from ball one has led to repeated early exits, undermining the team’s chances of building solid starts.

Frustrated fans didn’t hold back on social media following the match. One fan tweeted, “Saim Ayub is the most overhyped youngster in the history of T20 cricket,” while another quipped, “Saim Ayub has more ducks than there are ducks in the world.” The criticism has intensified, particularly with the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, as many question the prolonged run he’s been given at the top of the order.

Ayub’s form has been one of Pakistan’s biggest concerns throughout the tournament. In six matches, he has managed just 23 runs, including four scoreless outings, a run of form that has significantly hampered Pakistan’s momentum in the powerplay overs. Despite being given consistent backing by team management, Ayub has failed to deliver, leaving many supporters questioning the faith shown in him.

