Fourth duck in 6 games; Saim Ayub’s performance receives fans wrath

Young Pakistan batter falls for his fourth duck in the Asia Cup during match vs Bangladesh

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (C) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025.
Dubai: Pakistan’s 23-year-old opener Saim Ayub endured yet another failure in the Asia Cup 2025, registering his fourth duck of the tournament on Thursday, during a virtual semi-final clash against Bangladesh.

Facing just three deliveries, the left-hander was dismissed in the second over, caught at mid-on — continuing a string of underwhelming performances that have frustrated fans and added pressure on the team’s top order.

Ayub’s form has been one of Pakistan’s biggest concerns throughout the tournament. In six matches, he has managed just 23 runs, including four scoreless outings, a run of form that has significantly hampered Pakistan’s momentum in the powerplay overs. Despite being given consistent backing by team management, Ayub has failed to deliver, leaving many supporters questioning the faith shown in him.

The latest dismissal has taken his tally to nine ducks in T20 Internationals, making him the second-highest on Pakistan’s all-time list — trailing only Umar Akmal, who has 10.

Frustrated fans didn’t hold back on social media following the match. One fan tweeted, “Saim Ayub is the most overhyped youngster in the history of T20 cricket,” while another quipped, “Saim Ayub has more ducks than there are ducks in the world.” The criticism has intensified, particularly with the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, as many question the prolonged run he’s been given at the top of the order.

Pakistan’s opening combination has long been a contentious topic. While the Babar Azam — Mohammad Rizwan partnership was often criticised for lacking aggression, Ayub’s approach has sparked a different concern — an inability to settle in and play according to the situation. His tendency to go hard from ball one has led to repeated early exits, undermining the team’s chances of building solid starts.

Across 47 T20Is, Saim Ayub has scored 839 runs at an average of 19.97, with a strike rate of 134.88 — a figure higher than many of his teammates, but one that lacks impact given his frequent early dismissals.

As pressure mounts, both on Ayub and the selectors, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he retains his spot heading into next year’s World Cup.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
