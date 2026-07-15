It is an unlikely arc for a man who, twelve years ago, was scanning tickets on the door and picking up the second phone line whenever the founder was too busy to answer the first.

He spills the beans on the latest episode of The Hustle.

From Romania to Dubai

Ivan was born and raised in Romania, where he spent almost eight years in the ticketing and entertainment industry before his sister — who worked for Emirates Airlines — spent two years trying to convince him to visit Dubai. He finally did, and fell for the city. While job-hunting, he spotted a Platinumlist listing that read like a description of the job he already knew.

He was mid-conversation with his mother on Skype at the time. "I need to stop. I need to apply for this job," he told her. "It was like God sent, you know." He applied, heard back the same day, and sat through what he describes as a three-hour conversation rather than a formal interview. He started the next day.

Ticketing, back then, was a niche skill and good people were hard to find. Ivan began as a cashier — scanning tickets, working customer support, sharing phone duty with the company's founder, Vassiliy Anatoli, in an office of four or five people.

Platinumlist now operates across more than 20 countries, spanning six business areas from ticketing to marketing, business events and team management — what Ivan calls "a full ecosystem."