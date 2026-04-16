Live Nation ruled an illegal monopoly: What the landmark verdict means for ticket prices

Live Nation saw its stock drop more than 5% after the ruling.
A federal jury in New York has officially validated years of fan frustration by ruling that Ticketmaster and Live Nation operated as an illegal monopoly, turning the 'digital war' of ticket buying into a landmark antitrust defeat. While the verdict won’t instantly lower service fees, it confirms long-standing allegations from the Department of Justice and state attorneys general that the company used its massive grip on venues, promotions, and ticketing to crush competition and inflate costs.
By proving that this 'anticompetitive conduct' left artists with fewer options and fans with higher bills, the ruling marks a seismic shift in the power dynamics of the live music industry.
After roughly five weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses, jurors began deliberations last Friday before returning their verdict on Wednesday in federal court in New York City.
According to NBC News, the jury found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster illegally maintained monopoly power and overcharged fans by $1.72 per ticket at major concert venues. Further damages will be decided later by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian during a separate remedies phase.
“This is a fantastic outcome for the American people,” Omeed A. Assefi, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, said in a statement. “DOJ and some states settled their case and got instant relief. The remaining states received a liability finding and will now move on to the next phase of a remedies trial. Everyone but Live Nation wins with this scenario.”
Live Nation, which has consistently denied monopolistic behaviour, saw its stock drop more than 5% after the ruling.
In a statement, the company said: "The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter. Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand."
It added that it plans to "renew its motion for judgment as a matter of law, which the Court deferred until after the jury returned its verdict. That motion addresses all liability theories. The Court previously noted that Live Nation’s motion raises serious issues."
The company also signalled a challenge to the damages findings, saying: "There is also a pending motion to strike the damages testimony on which the jury’s award was based," and noted the court had expressed “significant concerns with the damages expert’s analysis.”
Live Nation argued the financial impact was far narrower than the headline figure suggests, saying the $1.72 overcharge applies only to a subset of tickets. It stated: “Based on that scope, we believe the aggregate single damages figure would be below $150 million, which would be trebled,” and added it has already set aside $280 million tied to earlier settlement discussions.
Outside the courtroom, attorney Jeffrey Kessler, representing the states, called the verdict a turning point. “It’s a great day for antitrust law. It’s a great day for consumers. This case is a tribute to the 34 states and the District of Columbia who carried this case forward, and it was my great honor to be working with them together on this."
State officials also hailed the decision. New York Attorney General Letitia James said: “A jury found what we have long known to be true: Live Nation and Ticketmaster are breaking the law and costing consumers millions of dollars in the process," while California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it "a historic and resounding victory for artists, fans, and the venues that support them."
He added: “In the face of dwindling antitrust enforcement by the Trump Administration, this verdict shows just how far states can go to protect our residents from big corporations that are using their power to illegally raise prices and rip-off Americans,”
Live Nation, meanwhile, insisted it remains a competitive force rather than a monopolist, arguing its market share is smaller when broader venues are included.
The states countered that Ticketmaster controls about 86% of ticketing at major concert venues, and accused the company of reinforcing its dominance through exclusive contracts and pressure tactics. During closing arguments, Kessler told jurors: “You’re New Yorkers. I trust that you know when someone is blowing smoke or being straight with you.”
NBC News reported that earlier this year, the Justice Department reached a settlement with Live Nation that included measures such as divesting up to 13 amphitheaters, reserving half of tickets in non-exclusive venues, and capping service fees at 15%. But most state attorneys general rejected that deal and pushed ahead to trial seeking stronger remedies.