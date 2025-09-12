GOLD/FOREX
Transport

How to get a Driver Experience Certificate in Dubai for overseas licences

The certificate validates UAE driving history for international licence applications

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you hold a valid Dubai driving licence and are applying for a licence in another country, your UAE driving experience can help speed up the process. Some countries, including the UK and several EU nations, require a Driver Experience Certificate to officially validate your driving history in the UAE.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai allows drivers to apply for this certificate, also called a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate, through its digital services. The certificate confirms the absence of a current driving licence or training file and can be used for personal, professional, or official purposes, making it a valuable document for employment, insurance, or international licence applications.

What you need to know before applying

Before applying, ensure that all outstanding fines and dues with the RTA are fully settled. The Driver Experience Certificate only includes traffic records from Dubai and will show the licence issuance date as recorded in the issuing emirate.

The certificate has been updated to meet international standards for overseas use. To make it valid abroad, applicants must first request a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) website or mobile app. After obtaining this, the certificate must be authenticated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

If using the certificate outside the UAE, it must be authenticated and stamped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dubai.

Service fees: Dh100 + Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fee

How to apply online

1. Through the RTA website

  1. Log in using your Emirates ID, driving licence details, plate number, UAE Pass, or RTA account.

  2. Select either Driver Experience Certificate or To Whom It May Concern Certificate.

  3. Settle all applicable fees and fines by credit card.

  4. Receive your certificate by email.

2. Through the RTA Dubai app

  1. Open the RTA Dubai Drive app (available for iOS and Android).

  2. Log in using your username, or continue as a guest.

  3. Select Driver Experience Certificate.

  4. Check your driving licence details and choose the purpose of the certificate.

  5. Settle any traffic fines and required fees by credit card.

  6. Receive the certificate by email and view it in My Docs.

Validity

The certificate is valid for 60 days from the date of issuance.

Alternative ways to apply

  • RTA website: rta.ae

  • RTA Dubai Drive app

  • Dubai Now app

RTA Self-Service Machines

You can also apply in person at select RTA locations, including:

  • Customer Happiness Centre – Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manarah, Al Twar, Al Kifaf

  • Tasjeel – Al Tawar, Barsha, Al Qusais

  • Muhaisna Shamil

  • Tamam Vehicle Testing

  • Wasel Vehicle Testing – Al Jaddaf

