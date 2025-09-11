Dealership claimed his dashcam was illegal and a reason to void his warranty
Dubai: Dashcams are a common accessory for UAE motorists, often used to record accidents or traffic violations and even assist police in analysing road incidents. But one Gulf News reader ran into an unexpected problem when his dealership linked his dashcam to a fault in his new car.
“Last year I bought an SUV and also purchased a dashcam from Amazon, which I installed myself. Recently, my car started showing a Cruise Control issue, so I took it to the dealership. I was told this was due to the dashcam installation disturbing the wiring. They also claimed that dashcams are ‘illegal’ and that installing one could void my warranty. I found this hard to believe.”
The reader did not argue at the time but questioned the logic. According to him, a dashcam simply draws power from the battery and does not interfere with the car’s mechanical or electrical systems.
So, can a dealership really refuse warranty service because of a dashcam? Here’s what UAE law and a legal expert had to say.
Contrary to the dealership’s claim, dashcams are legal in the UAE. Police authorities have confirmed that dashcam footage can be useful in disputing traffic fines, filing insurance claims, and reporting traffic violations.
However, motorists must take care not to violate privacy laws. Publishing images or videos of people without consent can result in jail time or hefty fines under UAE cybercrime, penal, and copyright laws.
Ludmila Yamalova, founder and managing partner of HPL Yamalova and Plewka DMCC, explained to Gulf News that dealerships cannot arbitrarily cancel a warranty simply because a dashcam is installed.
She said, “Dashcams are legal in the UAE, provided they are not misused to invade privacy. Unless the dealership can prove that the dashcam itself caused the specific fault in the vehicle, the warranty remains valid.”
This means dealerships cannot deny service or invalidate a warranty on the basis of having an accessory like a dashcam unless there is clear evidence that it caused the issue.
Under Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection and its implementing regulations, the burden of proof is on the dealer. They must demonstrate a direct causal link between the accessory and the defect before refusing a warranty claim. Yamamlova noted that general claims such as “all accessories void warranties” have no legal standing.
A dealership cannot arbitrarily cancel or refuse a warranty simply because a dashcam is installed. Dashcams are legal in the UAE, provided they are not misused to invade privacy. Unless the dealership can prove that the dashcam itself caused the specific fault in the vehicle, the warranty remains valid.
If a consumer feels they have been treated unfairly, the issue can be raised with the Ministry of Economy’s Consumer Protection Department or the local Economic Department.
In Dubai, complaints can be submitted to the Consumer Rights department of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Dealers who unjustifiably deny warranty claims may face penalties for violating consumer rights.
A dashcam, short for “dashboard camera,” records the view in front of your vehicle while driving. Many people use them to capture road trips, while everyday drivers rely on them to document accidents or other incidents.
Most dashcams feature a front-facing lens, but some models are dual-channel or even three-channel, allowing recording of the front, rear, and interior of the car. Dashcams can be purchased online or at automotive stores.
Legal expert Yamamlova also offered practical advice for UAE motorists planning to install dashcams or other third-party accessories:
Professional installation: Use a licensed installer to avoid damage to the vehicle.
Avoid critical system interference: Any modification affecting safety or electrical systems could legitimately affect your warranty.
Respect privacy: Misusing footage can have serious legal consequences.
Keep documentation: Always retain receipts and installation records in case of disputes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox