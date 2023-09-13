Dubai: To get a driving licence in the UAE, you are required to undergo lessons and pass a driving test. However, you may be also able to swap your existing driving licence for a UAE driving licence, while others can go straight to the test, without the need to take classes.

List of driving schools in Dubai 1. Al Ahli Driving Centre

2. Belhasa Driving Centre

3. Dubai Driving Centre

4. Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai)

5. Galadari Motor Driving Centre

6. Emirates Driving Institute

7. Emirates Transport Driving Institute

8. Excellence Driving Centre

9. Bin Yaber Driving Centre

10. Eco-Drive Driving Institute

1. Driving licence for Golden Visa holders

If you are have a Golden Visa, you can directly apply for the knowledge (theory) and road test. According to an announcement by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2022, if you pass both these tests, you will get your UAE driving licence issued. However, you must first enrol at a driving institute in Dubai to start the process.

Cost

• Dh200 for opening a traffic file.

• Dh50 for the handbook manual.

• Dh140 to Dh180 for electronic eye test.

• Dh200 test fees.

• Dh300 for issuing driving licence.

The overall cost can vary depending on the driving school.

2. Convert your home country’s driving licence to a UAE driving licence

If you are a new resident in the UAE and hold a driving licence from your home country, you may be eligible to directly exchange your previous licence for a UAE licence without having to undergo any driving classes or take any tests.

Driving licences eligible for exchange: As per RTA, if you are a national of the following countries and have a driving licence issued by the country, you are eligible to swap your licence for a UAE driving licence:

1. GCC Countries

2. Lithuania

3. Portugal

4. Hungary

5. Bulgaria

6. Latvia

7. Serbia

8. Luxembourg

9. Iceland

10. Estonia

11. Cyprus

12. Slovakia

13. Malta

14. Albania

15. Romania

16. Germany

17. Italy

18. Switzerland

19. Poland

20. Finland

21. Spain

22. Holland

23. Greece

24. Sweden

25. Belgium

26. Ireland

27. Turkey

28. Denmark

29. Austria

30. France

31. Britain

32. Norway

33. The Republic of Montenegro

34. United States of America

35. Canada

36. Japan

37. South Korea

38. Hong Kong

39. People's Republic of China

40. Australia

41. New Zealand

42. Singapore

43. South Africa

According to the RTA website, to exchange a Singapore driving licence, the customer must take a Knowledge Test in one of the registered driving institutes.

The website also states that driving licences issued from the following countries cannot be used for this service:

• Puerto Rico (USA)

• North Mariana (USA)

• Guam island (USA)

• Liechtenstein island (Switzerland)

• Monaco island (France)

• Jersey island (Britain).



Documents required:

• Original driving licence from the countries listed above.

• Holders of paper driving licences must submit a letter from the consulate.

• Electronic eye test.

• Original, valid Emirates ID.

• Legalised translation of the licence if it is not in English or Arabic.

How to exchange your licence in Dubai

You can apply to convert your licence through the RTA website – rta.ae, and submit the documents online. You must then undergo an eye test at one of the eye test centres accredited by RTA.

You can then go to one of RTA’s customer service centres to get your new UAE drivers licence. For a step-by-step guide on how you can complete this process, click here.

Cost

• Dh200 opening a traffic file

• Dh600 for issuing the licence

• Dh50 for the RTA handbook

• Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees.

3. ‘Golden Chance’ driving test

If you do not have a Golden Visa and have a valid driving licence issued from a country which is not eligible for conversion, you still have a shot at obtaining a driving licence without having to take lessons.

The RTA’s ‘Golden Chance’ initiative allows expatriates to take a knowledge test and road test without having to attend lessons.

Previously, if your licence was not eligible for automatic conversion, you had to go through the lessons first and then take the test.

Once you pass the knowledge and road test, your driving licence will be issued.

If you fail either of these tests, you will have to go through the standard process for acquiring a licence, which includes theory and practical lessons.

Cost