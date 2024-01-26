Dubai: If you are looking for a weekend activity with friends and family that isn’t heavy on the pocket, you can board an abra in Ajman for Dh2 and explore the emirate’s harbour and mangroves.

Abras are a significant part of Emirati heritage and the abra service in Ajman also gives you the chance to enjoy views of the Ajman Creek and the natural landscape near the popular Al Zorah development.

According to Ajman Transport Authority, the abra service is available seven days a week and connects four marine stations.

Here are the details.

Ajman abra station route:

1. Al Safia

Location: This station is located in Ajman Fishing Port, in the Musharif area.

2. Al Rashidiya

Location: The abra station is located near the Ajman Fish Market in Ajman Free Zone. The fish market and harbour is directly accessible from the Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street.

3. Al Zorah

Location: The abra station is located in the Al Zorah Marina, a popular outdoor venue, which is along the creek, and offers views of the mangroves located in the Al Zorah Natural Reserve.

4. Al Marina

Location: This station is in Ajman Corniche, at the end of Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street.

Ajman abra cost

The ticket costs Dh2 per person to travel from one station to another, except for the Al Zorah station, where the ticket is Dh2.50, whether you are departing from the station or arriving there.

Where to buy abra tickets

You can buy tickets at the station counter. You have the option to pay for the fare with cash or with the ‘masaar card’, which is Ajman’s official public transportation card.