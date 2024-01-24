Dubai: UAE residents can now enjoy a new winter outdoor market and discover traditional Emirati products at the ‘Farmers’ Souq’ hosted by Dubai Municipality.
The market, located in Safa Park, launched its third edition on December 8, 2023 and is a community initiative that supports Emirati farmers and encourages people to buy local organic agricultural produce.
So, if you are looking for healthier options or want to buy freshly sourced local produce for your next meal, here is all you need to know about Dubai’s latest seasonal farmers’ market.
Is the Famers’ Souq free?
To visit the market, you must first pay the entry fee for Safa Park, which is Dh3 per person. Entry is free for children under the age of two and People of Determination.
What to expect at the Farmers’ Souq?
At the market, you can buy fruits, vegetables, dates, dairy, coffee, honey, dates, pickles and herbal products from 30 Emirati farmers.
In addition to the organic produce at the market, visitors can also experience local delicacies like karak chai, harees, asseda, luqaimat and jabab.
There are also activities and workshops for families, which include painting, candle making, pizza making, and terrazzo moulding.
Dates and timings for the Farmers’ Souq
• Date - The market is open until February 24, 2024.
• Timings – Every Saturday from 4 to 9pm.