Driving during fog in UAE: Nine essential tips for safe navigation

How you can drive safely and also keep roads safe for other motorists
Dubai: Foggy conditions demand extra caution and a calm approach behind the wheel.
One of the most important rules is to avoid changing lanes unless it’s absolutely necessary.
Sudden or frequent lane changes can be extremely dangerous, as reduced visibility makes it harder for other drivers to see your indicators or accurately judge your position.
In these moments, patience isn’t just a virtue — it’s a safety tool.
With a mindful attitude and simple precautions, navigating UAE roads in fog can be smooth, safe, and far less stressful.
Following are the top safety tips when driving in fog:
Before hitting the road, check the latest weather updates. The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and police authorities issue timely alerts for low visibility conditions. Knowing what to expect can help you plan your journey accordingly.
If you know that foggy conditions have been reported, call in to work and inform your manager that you may be late. Once you are not stressed out about reporting late to work, you would be in a better position to drive more carefully and attentively.
Most cars have rear fog lights, and some even have front fog lights. Locate the switch on your dashboard and use them when visibility is significantly reduced. However, remember to turn them off when the fog clears to avoid blinding other drivers.
Fog can cause condensation to build up on your windshield. Use your wipers regularly and turn on the defogger to maintain clear visibility. Additionally, activate your car heater to prevent condensation from accumulating on the inside of your windows.
If the fog intensifies and driving becomes excessively challenging, gradually slow down and find a safe place to pull over. It is safer to stop at a petrol station or service road, instead on the side of highways.
A regular, frequent advice by police authorities across the UAE is to drive slowly when visibility is poor. When judging a safe distance while driving, consider longer braking distances due to wet or slippery road surface.
Always use your headlights when driving in fog, but ensure they are on dipped beam. This is the default setting that projects the light downwards, preventing glare for oncoming traffic. Avoid using high beams as they reflect off fog, hindering your own vision and potentially blinding others.
Using hazard lights while driving is a dangerous practice. They are meant solely to indicate sudden stops due to an immediate hazard ahead. With hazard lights on, you cannot signal lane changes, creating confusion and potential accidents. Remember, using hazard lights while driving in fog can lead to a fine and black points on your licence.
Avoid changing lanes unless absolutely necessary. Erratic lane changes can be highly dangerous in foggy conditions, as other drivers might not see your signal or have difficulty judging your position. Remember, patience is key during foggy commutes.
By following these simple yet crucial tips, you can navigate UAE roads safely even during foggy weather conditions. Arrive at your destination stress-free, prioritising your safety and the safety of others on the road.
This article was published on March 7, 2024 and has been updated since.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox